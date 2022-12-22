Oak Thistle LLC Lowers Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 56,007 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 125,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 154,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 102,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALGM. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Insider Transactions at Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 9,059 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $260,536.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262,936.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 9,059 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $260,536.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,262,936.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 16,349 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $423,766.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,536 shares in the company, valued at $921,093.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,073 shares of company stock worth $1,452,522. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALGM opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 1.73.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Articles

