Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Purchases 95 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.4% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,994,000 after acquiring an additional 863,200 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,747,000 after acquiring an additional 794,359 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,533.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,993,000 after acquiring an additional 787,080 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,169,000 after acquiring an additional 716,957 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 891.6% during the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 770,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,067,000 after acquiring an additional 693,155 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $273.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.94. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

