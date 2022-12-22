Oak Thistle LLC Invests $222,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $1,425.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,776.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,503.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,496.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,822.46.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

