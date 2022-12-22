Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Custos Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 85,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after buying an additional 20,328 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 307,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 209,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Asset Management Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 174,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,536,000 after buying an additional 63,568 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of USMV opened at $72.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.37. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

