Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 434,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,426,000 after purchasing an additional 151,600 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 51,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $60.50 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

