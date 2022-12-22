Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corsicana & Co. increased its position in Citigroup by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 812.3% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Citigroup by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Citigroup by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of C stock opened at $44.81 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on C shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Citigroup to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

