Oak Thistle LLC Sells 3,155 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,459 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 39.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 42.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BOKF shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on BOK Financial from $113.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.17.

BOK Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $103.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.30. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $70.21 and a 52 week high of $120.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $506.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.30 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 25.70%. BOK Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $370,972.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,200.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $370,972.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,200.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $218,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,184,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,986. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

