Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 665 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 250.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 405.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 421.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth $49,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.13.

Paycom Software Stock Up 2.2 %

About Paycom Software

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $310.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 72.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $429.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.70 and its 200-day moving average is $327.99.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

