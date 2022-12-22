Oak Thistle LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 404.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Waters by 48.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth $90,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

Waters Stock Up 2.3 %

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $346.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $375.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. Waters had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 189.79%. The firm had revenue of $708.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.