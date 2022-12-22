Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,913 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,897 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TJX opened at $78.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $81.17.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

