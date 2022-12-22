Oak Thistle LLC Reduces Stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Oak Thistle LLC reduced its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kemper by 9.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,037,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,020,000 after purchasing an additional 719,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kemper by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,825,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,367,000 after acquiring an additional 297,632 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 168.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,212,000 after purchasing an additional 225,685 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the first quarter worth about $10,937,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 40.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 492,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,611,000 after purchasing an additional 142,251 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Kemper Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $52.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.37. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $64.36.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

