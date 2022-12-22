BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Shares Purchased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 81,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 16.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MIY opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $15.34.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Cuts Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.