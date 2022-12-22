7,296 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Purchased by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,640,000 after buying an additional 43,328 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 132,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,318,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 113,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,025,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 292.2% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $141.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.98. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

