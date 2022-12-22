Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 24,362 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,362 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in NU by 151.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,597,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,336,000 after buying an additional 39,497,178 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 134.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,097,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,326,000 after buying an additional 31,058,411 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NU by 3,385.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,689,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,319,000 after buying an additional 50,206,289 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in NU by 10.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 49,252,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,972,000 after buying an additional 4,519,651 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in NU by 5.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,602,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,712,000 after buying an additional 1,549,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

NU opened at $3.91 on Thursday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41.

NU has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

