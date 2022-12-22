2,636 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Summit Insights upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS stock opened at $91.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.34. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $163.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.