Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Hasbro by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.65 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

HAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.36.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

