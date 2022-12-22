Oak Thistle LLC Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Arista Networks by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,816 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 596.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,594,000 after purchasing an additional 672,287 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 186.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,917,000 after purchasing an additional 610,950 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 10.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,724,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,652,000 after purchasing an additional 553,782 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 450.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 671,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,388,000 after purchasing an additional 549,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $123.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.11 and its 200 day moving average is $115.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $119,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $119,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,884.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,171 shares of company stock valued at $11,489,273. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANET. StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.26.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.