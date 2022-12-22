Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $268.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.85.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.