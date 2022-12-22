Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 1,487 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,188,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160,389 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,247,639,000 after purchasing an additional 370,993 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,156,000 after purchasing an additional 97,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,765,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at $17,683,546.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,540,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670 over the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.33.

NYSE TRV opened at $189.42 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $191.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

