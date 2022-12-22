Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 217,065 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,142,000 after purchasing an additional 23,657 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,448,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $3,301,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,094.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $354,088.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,082. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $3,301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,094.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,404 shares of company stock worth $3,820,009 in the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 0.9 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLB. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

DLB stock opened at $68.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.55 and a 12-month high of $96.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.99.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.58 million. Research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

