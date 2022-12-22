DA Davidson Comments on Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.91 for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FITB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FITB stock opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,547,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,103,000 after buying an additional 792,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,231,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,117,000 after buying an additional 744,912 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,689,000 after buying an additional 15,195,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,576,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,522,000 after buying an additional 557,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,415,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,070,000 after buying an additional 1,507,964 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

