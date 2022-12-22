FY2023 EPS Estimates for Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Increased by Analyst

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Edesa Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.75) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.95). The consensus estimate for Edesa Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share.

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Edesa Biotech Stock Up 29.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Edesa Biotech stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. Edesa Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edesa Biotech by 150.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 9.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edesa Biotech

(Get Rating)

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing clinical-stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical treatment that is in Phase 2B clinical study for chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.