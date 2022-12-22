FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Burberry Group plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Burberry Group in a report issued on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Burberry Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.90) to GBX 1,730 ($21.02) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,380 ($28.91) to GBX 2,560 ($31.10) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,900 ($23.08) to GBX 2,000 ($24.30) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($21.87) to GBX 2,070 ($25.15) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,080 ($25.27) to GBX 2,050 ($24.90) in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,012.60.

Burberry Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Burberry Group Cuts Dividend

BURBY stock opened at $24.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.47. Burberry Group has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.1908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 2.26%.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

