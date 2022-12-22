2,148 Shares in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGLD. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,360 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2,691.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 448,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,935,000 after purchasing an additional 432,830 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth $56,762,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,970,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,978,000 after purchasing an additional 399,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 422,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,641,000 after purchasing an additional 297,944 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on RGLD. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.18.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $111.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.64. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.54 and a 1-year high of $147.70.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $131.43 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 8.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 36.65%.

About Royal Gold

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

See Also

