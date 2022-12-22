Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Inspirato Incorporated Issued By Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:ISPO)

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inspirato in a report issued on Wednesday, December 21st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Inspirato’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ISPO. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Inspirato from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut Inspirato from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inspirato presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISPO opened at $1.23 on Thursday. Inspirato has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Inspirato in the first quarter worth about $342,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Inspirato by 96.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 52,347 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspirato by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Inspirato by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 17,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Inspirato during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000.

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

