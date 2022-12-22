Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Position Reduced by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC cut its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 168.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MANH. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of MANH stock opened at $122.31 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.02 and a 12-month high of $160.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.49 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.79.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.76 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 51.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

