Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 4,091 Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter worth $40,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 117.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Donaldson by 15.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 3,478.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $417,415.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,494.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $417,415.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,494.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $73,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,118 shares of company stock worth $2,198,667. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $60.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.72. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

