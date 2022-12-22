Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Buys 46 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.73.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.5 %

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $244.54 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.48 and a 200-day moving average of $245.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

