1,826 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Bought by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.9% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,405,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN stock opened at $736.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $779.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $740.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $667.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,142. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,256,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $19,789,156. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.81.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

