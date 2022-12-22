Diversified Trust Co Sells 490 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $69.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $196.10. The company has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

