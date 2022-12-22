Brookstone Capital Management Increases Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,404 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.12% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 13.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 98,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 23.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 655,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after acquiring an additional 123,113 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 43,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 173,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,208,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $18.11 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $20.44.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

