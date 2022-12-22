UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 387.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,703 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 33,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,637,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $88.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

