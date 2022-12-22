Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN):

12/20/2022 – Huntington Bancshares is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/13/2022 – Huntington Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $14.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.50.

12/5/2022 – Huntington Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

12/1/2022 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $13.00 to $14.00.

11/16/2022 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $17.50.

11/11/2022 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Huntington Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get Huntington Bancshares Incorporated alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.