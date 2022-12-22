Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Comerica (CMA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Comerica (NYSE: CMA):

12/20/2022 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $78.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/15/2022 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2022 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $72.00.

12/13/2022 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2022 – Comerica was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $105.00.

12/6/2022 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2022 – Comerica is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $79.00 to $80.00.

11/21/2022 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2022 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CMA opened at $65.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.20 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Comerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 292.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Comerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Comerica by 38.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

