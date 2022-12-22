Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $83,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MUB opened at $105.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.37. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $116.50.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

