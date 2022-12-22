Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 39,304 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FAS opened at $73.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.69. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $155.82.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

