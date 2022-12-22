Diversified Trust Co Acquires 1,333 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 22,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 603.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 17,536 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $27,538,293.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $27,538,293.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ADM opened at $94.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $64.40 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

