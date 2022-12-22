UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,377 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other UMB Financial news, Director Timothy R. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $117,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $195,166.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,430,493.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $117,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,223 shares of company stock worth $424,330. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on UMB Financial to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $81.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $76.97 and a 1 year high of $112.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.40.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.34). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $368.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

