General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,446 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in General Motors were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 66.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $998,499,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143,601 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in General Motors by 198.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,352,000 after buying an additional 6,290,657 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 191.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,897,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $219,049,000 after buying an additional 4,528,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after buying an additional 2,472,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at $72,013,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GM shares. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on General Motors to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

