Diversified Trust Co Acquires 2,979 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 18.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,908 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 38,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,747 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,917.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $42.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $155.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day moving average is $51.58.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.24). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $204.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.88 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TNDM. StockNews.com raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Tandem Diabetes Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

