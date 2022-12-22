950 Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Bought by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUBB. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 10,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Hubbell by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Hubbell from $200.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.33.

Hubbell Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $239.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.09 and a 200-day moving average of $218.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $170.21 and a 1-year high of $263.30.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.35. Hubbell had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.58%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total transaction of $4,524,867.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Stories

