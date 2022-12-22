Diversified Trust Co Has $750,000 Stock Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Diversified Trust Co cut its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Advisors LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 99.1% during the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.0% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 24,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.78.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

RBA stock opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.23 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.56%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.