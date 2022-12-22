Diversified Trust Co Sells 2,853 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Diversified Trust Co cut its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Tenable were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TENB. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 47,669.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,626,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,368 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1,772.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after acquiring an additional 603,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,138,000 after acquiring an additional 595,338 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the second quarter valued at about $25,233,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at about $31,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $671,193.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,282.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $106,486.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,797.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,282.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,608 shares of company stock worth $1,928,959 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $38.07 on Thursday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $63.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Tenable in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Tenable from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Tenable from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

