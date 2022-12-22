Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.05 and last traded at $31.05. 13,289 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 562,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Xometry in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Xometry from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.70.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.73 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 21.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. Research analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emily Rollins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $118,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,278.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Xometry news, Director Emily Rollins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $118,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,278.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $579,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,894.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,000 shares of company stock worth $8,877,500. Insiders own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Xometry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

