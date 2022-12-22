Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Trading Down 3.4%

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $162.94 and last traded at $164.84. Approximately 4,679 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 192,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $12.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.99 by $1.01. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.80%.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total value of $5,212,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,142.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $2,633,774.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,389,582.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total value of $5,212,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,142.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,925 shares of company stock worth $8,920,415. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after purchasing an additional 251,565 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 296,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,330,000 after buying an additional 89,602 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 741.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,629,000 after acquiring an additional 75,915 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at $12,452,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 21.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,253,000 after acquiring an additional 50,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

