Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 34,332 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,154,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cano Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Cano Health Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $588.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cano Health

Cano Health Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cano Health by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,162,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,490,000 after buying an additional 1,148,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cano Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,729,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,831,000 after purchasing an additional 593,721 shares during the period. Third Point LLC increased its stake in Cano Health by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,025,000 after purchasing an additional 215,808 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cano Health by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 10,008,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,835,000 after buying an additional 4,158,489 shares during the period. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cano Health by 9.8% in the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,398,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,490,000 after buying an additional 841,251 shares in the last quarter. 39.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.