Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 34,332 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,154,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cano Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.
Cano Health Stock Up 3.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $588.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cano Health
Cano Health Company Profile
Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cano Health (CANO)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.