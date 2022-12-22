Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $56.90

Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56.90 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 58.70 ($0.71), with a volume of 2743485 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.60 ($0.71).
Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Civitas Social Housing to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 125 ($1.52) to GBX 85 ($1.03) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 61.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 71. The stock has a market capitalization of £369.11 million and a P/E ratio of 549.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95.
Civitas Social Housing PLC is the first real estate investment trust dedicated to investing exclusively into existing portfolios of built social homes in England and Wales. The Company achieved admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016, raising £350 million in an oversubscribed IPO.
