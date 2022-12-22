The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Trading Down 4%

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.26 and last traded at $15.31. 7,609 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,224,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CL King lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.45.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43.

Institutional Trading of The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $439.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

