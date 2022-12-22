San Leon Energy (LON:SLE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.00

San Leon Energy plc (LON:SLE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 34.24 ($0.42), with a volume of 2025182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.35 ($0.45).

San Leon Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 20.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 36.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 38.56. The company has a market cap of £138.57 million and a P/E ratio of 800.00.

San Leon Energy Company Profile

San Leon Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. Its flagship property is the OML 18 covering an area of approximately 1,035 square kilometers located in the Southern Niger Delta in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

