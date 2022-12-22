Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) traded up 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.30. 56,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,274,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAND shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $13.25 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0147 per share. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 40.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,742,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,598,000 after buying an additional 8,319,993 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth about $34,885,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 6,473,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,465,000 after buying an additional 47,041 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at $32,134,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,093,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 331,369 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Further Reading

